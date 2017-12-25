Met Office issues warning for snow and ice on Boxing Day

After many parts of Scotland saw rain and mild temperatures on Christmas Day, the country is set to be hit by wintery conditions.

• READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: White Christmas slim with mild temperatures

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for the majority of Scotland for Boxing Day.

It follows a mild Christmas Day with some places reaching highs of 13C. However, rain is expected to turn to sleet and snow in parts of southern, central and eastern Scotland on Monday evening with further wintry showers in places overnight.

Ice will likely become more widespread later as skies begin to clear into Boxing Day. This could have an affect on travel with some roads and railways as travellers face longer journey times. People have been warned to take care with icy surfaces leading to the possibility of slips and falls on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is in place from 7pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s looking like a pretty grey Christmas.

“Some places in Scotland will see snow, but it will be getting dark by then. It’s more likely they could wake up to snowy scenes tomorrow, mainly in the hills.”