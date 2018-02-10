Met office issues snow and ice warning for Scotland

Travellers are being warned of possible risks of disruption, after the latest Met office forecast indicates that snow and ice will form overnight and into tomorrow across much of Scotland.

A Yellow warning for snow and ice will commence tonight around 19:00. This is currently assessed as having a low likelihood of medium impacts. This warning is for northern and eastern areas, extending into south-west Scotland, where snow will likely impact across those areas, and particularly on higher areas, until around 06:00 on Sunday.

Tomorrow, a second Yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland, which is also currently assessed as having a low likelihood of medium impacts throughout most of the day. Similar conditions are expected to continue until Monday afternoon.

The Multi Agency Response Team (MART) will be operational this evening to monitor conditions. Police Scotland is advising motorists to drive appropriately to the conditions on the road, allowing extra time to travel. Traffic Scotland is providing regular updates on social media, as well as through its website and radio broadcasts, with travellers being asked to check the latest information before they set off.

Stein Connelly, Operator Manager for Traffic Scotland, said:

“The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow and ice across northern, eastern and south-west Scotland tonight and overnight into Sunday morning. A separate warning applies to most of Scotland throughout Sunday which could bring possible disruption to transport.

“The snow and ice may bring difficult driving conditions, particularly on higher roads, and as such Police Scotland is advising motorists to drive appropriately to the conditions. Whether you are driving or using public transport, we would urge all travellers to take extra time and plan their journeys in advance.

“Our Trunk Road Operating Companies have their winter maintenance fleets out across the network at this time and are working around the clock to treat the roads and provide assistance to motorists when required. We have plenty of salt available and more gritters available this year than ever before.

“The Multi Agency Response Team will be operational this evening and our winter control rooms are constantly monitoring conditions, so drivers should use the Traffic Scotland mobile website - my.trafficscotland.org - or the @trafficscotland twitter page to access the most up to date information and to check if their route is affected.

“There may be impacts beyond our trunk road network during the period of this warning. If you are using public transport, check ahead with the your transport operator to find out if the weather conditions have affected your service.”