Menopause Awareness Skyrockets in Scottish Cities

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:09 BST
Comment
New research has revealed menopause awareness has skyrocketed in Scotland.

Savage Cabbage analysed the latest search trends data to reveal a big increase over the past 4 years.

In 2020, there were an average of 11,730 searches for Menopause Help, Menopause Support, Menopause Resources (and over 1500 related keywords) every month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in 2024, it rose to 15,460, that’s a 31.84% increase.

Two friends, wearing coats, have a conversationTwo friends, wearing coats, have a conversation
Two friends, wearing coats, have a conversation

Location

2020

2024

Percentage Rise

England

42,210

66,210

56.82%

Northern Ireland

7,490

10,230

36.61%

Scotland

11,730

15,460

31.84%

Wales

9,390

12,020

28.02%

When we break it down further, we can reveal that Stirling has seen the biggest rise in awareness.

In 2020, the terms were only searched an average of 1,270 times a month, however, in 2024 it increased to 2,370, that’s an 86.61% rise.

Inverness (65.93%) came second, followed by Edinburgh (59.00%), Perth (56.62%), Aberdeen (55.11%), Dundee (27.67%), Glasgow (27.55%), and Dunfermline (21.69%).

Location

2020

2024

Percentage Rise

Stirling

1,270

2,370

86.61%

Inverness

1,350

2,240

65.93%

Edinburgh

3,610

5,740

59.00%

Perth

1,360

2,130

56.62%

Aberdeen

2,250

3,490

55.11%

Dundee

2,060

2,630

27.67%

Glasgow

4,610

5,880

27.55%

Dunfermline

1,660

2,020

21.69%

Louise Farey from Savage Cabbage, who conducted the research, said “it’s heartwarming to see awareness rising.

“Menopause is a major thing that affects half of the population, but the staggering rise in searches really does raise concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It shows that for far too long people haven’t been educated enough about menopause, but the fact people are reaching out, looking for support and help, really is promising.

“I still think back to my personal experience, where the menopause completely changed who I was as a person, really affecting my marriage and relationship with my children because I wasn’t diagnosed quick enough.

“Whilst things have thankfully improved, I do wonder how different my life would be today had knowledge been readily available back then.

“That said, the rise in people seeking information paints a promising picture for the future, and the health and lives of women up and down the country.”

Related topics:ScotlandDunfermlineMenopause
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.