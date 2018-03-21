Memorial to victims of London terror attacks on anniversary

Plans have been revealed for a memorial for victims and survivors of the four terror attacks in London last year.

Well-wishers will be able to leave messages in a digital book of hope at City Hall from today, a year since Khalid Masood ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing unarmed police officer Keith Palmer. Members of the public will be able to send messages to the installation – which will remain open until June – using #LondonUnited on social media, and their words will be projected on to a map of the city.

The tribute has been set up to mark the four terrorist atrocities that took place in the city last year – at Westminster Bridge, London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green. The phrase #LondonUnited will be projected on to the Houses of Parliament, London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque and Parsons Green Tube station on the anniversaries of the attacks.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “We will never forget the bravery of our emergency services and first responders who ran towards danger while urging the rest of us to run to safety.”