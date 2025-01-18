Masked man in Celtic tracksuit led away by police at Palestine protest

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Comment
Published 18th Jan 2025, 14:12 BST
Seven people have been arrested at the protest

A masked protester wearing a Celtic football tracksuit was handcuffed and led away by police at a pro-Palestine rally in London, where seven people were arrested.

Four were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and two others on suspicion of breaching conditions put in place for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Metropolitan Police said in a post on X.

Another was arrested for holding a placard supporting “proscribed organisations”.

One of the conditions prevents anyone involved in the protest from entering a specific area around Portland Place.

People take part in a national march for Palestine on Whitehall in central London.People take part in a national march for Palestine on Whitehall in central London.
People take part in a national march for Palestine on Whitehall in central London. | Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The Celtic fan was escorted away from the protest in Whitehall, central London. It is not known if he was among those arrested.

A large group followed with megaphones chanting: “let him go”.

A social media post by the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are actively looking at banners and placards to spot where people cross the line from political speech into criminality. One man has been arrested for holding a placard suggesting support for proscribed organisations, bringing the number of arrests so far to seven.”

One woman was laid on the ground as a group of police officers appeared to be detaining her during the protest.

A large crowd surrounded the officers shouting “you’re a disgrace, “shame on you” and “let her go”.

A minor scuffle broke out as police attempt to push protesters away.

Officers then took the woman behind some barriers while protesters continued to chant “let her go”.

