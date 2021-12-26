Man's body found at Glen Nevis on Christmas Day

The man was found on Saturday around 11am beside the River Nevis at Glen Nevis by a member of the public, with police saying there are no suspicious circumstances.

Described as being between 50 and 70 years old, around 6ft tall and of medium build, officers say the man was bald with shaved grey or white hair on the sides, grey or white stubble and blue eyes.

He was wearing two white T-shirts, blue jeans and desert-style boots.

The man's body was found beside the River Nevis at Glen Nevis by a member of the public. Picture: Getty Images

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Our inquiries are ongoing but this death is not being treated as suspicious.