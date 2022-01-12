Officers received a report of a serious road crash between two cars on the A919 between St Michael's and Leuchars, at around 7.50am on Wednesday January 12.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries in order to establish the circumstances of the crash.

