George Norris, 64, from Bankfoot in Perthshire, was the driver of a silver Ford C-Max car travelling south on the A9 around 6.45pm on Wednesday October 12 when it was involved in a collision with a Merdedes Sprinter van and a blue Renault Captur, both travelling north.

Despite the attentions of emergency crews, Mr Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.The 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics. The 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene.Constable Nicola Curley, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Norris’s family at this very difficult time.“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101, quoting reference 2835 of 12 October 2022.”

As revealed by The Scotsman, calls are growing for the completed dualling of the A9, the key route from Perth to the Highlands.

Mr Norris is the latest casualty of the A9 - deemed Scotland's 'most dangerous' road

The death Mr Norris beings the toll of tragedies so far this year to 12 with a total of 334 lives claimed since 1979.

Approximately 70 miles are not dualled despite Transport Scotland’s project web page claiming “Completion 2025” and the SNP’s pledge 15 years ago.

At estimated £3 billion, it has been described as the biggest project in Scottish history.