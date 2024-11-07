Man killed after being hit by bus in Edinburgh's Cowgate named by police

Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
The man died on Saturday in the Old Town area of the capital

A man who died after being hit by a bus on Edinburgh’s Cowgate has been named by police.

Michael Leneghen, 74, from Edinburgh, was killed after being hit by a single decker bus while on foot in the busy area of the city’s Old Town on Saturday evening.

Police called for the public to stop sharing photos and videos of the aftermath of the incident on social media.

In a statement, Mr Leneghen’s family said: “We wish to thank all the members of the public and emergency services involved. We would now ask for privacy at this time.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing, from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.”

He added: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101.

