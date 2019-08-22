Man injured in industrial accident at Scots shopping centre

Have your say

A man has been injured in an industrial accident at a Scottish shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the St Enoch Shopping Centre in Glasgow around 3:20pm today.

The centre is undergoing a £40 million upgrade, which is expected to be completed next year.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a man having been injured at the St Enoch Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said two appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle had been sent.

