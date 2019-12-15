Man in hospital after elderly driver ploughs car through window of Tesco store

Have your say

A young man was taken to hospital after an elderly driver ploughed his car through the window of a Tesco store while it was packed with Christmas shoppers.

Emergency services were called to the branch at Princess Alice Drive retail park, in Sutton Coldfield, West Mids., shortly before 11am on Saturday (14/12).

On arrival, they found several customers had been injured as a result of a pensioner, believed to be aged in his 80s, reversing though the window of the in-store cafe.

One man, aged in his 20s, later fell unconscious and was taken to hospital but there were no reports of any serious injuries other than cuts from flying broken glass.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were alerted just before 11am after a vehicle crashed through a window of the café at Tesco on Princess Alice Drive retail park in Sutton Coldfield.

"It's understood the driver, a man in his 80s, reversed into the window.

"Some customers suffered cuts from broken glass but they were not seriously hurt; one man aged in his 20s later fell unconscious and has been taken to hospital.

"His condition is unclear at this stage."

Two West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service crews from Perry Barr fire station in Birmingham were also sent to the scene.

A service spokesman said: "We had a call to a RTC from the ambulance service.. A car was in collision with a glass shop front.

"There were two passengers in the vehicle. Both managed to get out.

"There were three people in the shop and they suffered shock and minor injuries. They were being assessed by the ambulance service.

"The police were in attendance. We have requested a structural engineer."

The Tesco remained open for business as repairs were set to be carried out.

Ali J wrote on Twitter "amazed no one seriously injured" while web user Dylan added: "Can't believe someone's tried reversing into Tesco at Beggars Bush."

Nicola Sherwin wrote on Facebook: "He was in a new car & unfamiliar with the new controls & accidentally reversed - thankfully no major injuries."

Simone Dabbs added: "That would have been really busy today, its a miracle nobody was killed. Time to introduce retests for elderly drivers, me thinks."

A Tesco spokesperson said: "A car lost control and reversed into the cafe at our New Oscott Extra store this morning.

"Our colleagues called the police and an ambulance immediately and we closed the cafe to protect customers.

"We are helping officers with their enquiries and supporting those who were involved."

