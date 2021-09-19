Man dies following mid air collision over Scottish loch

The incident happened just before 5pm yesterday near Loch Na Gainmhich in Lairg, Sutherland in the Scottish Highlands.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving two paramotors yesterday afternoon.

"Police were informed about the incident near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894 shortly before 4.45pm and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

"The next of kin of those involved have been informed."

It is believed the woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.

A paramotor is a motorized steerable parachute, powered by a motor and propeller strapped to the pilot's back.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) spokesman said the incident does not come under the AAIB’s remit to investigate, but is the domain Police Scotland and the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association.

