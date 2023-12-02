Man dies and two rescued after Edinburgh house explosion

note-0An 84-year-old man died after an explosion at a house in Edinburgh, while two people were pulled from the debris.

The scene at Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh after a suspected gas explosion in which an 84-year-old man died. Picture: National World/SWNS

A 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.

It is understood that the man who died was in a neighbouring property. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution and the road, Baberton Mains Avenue, remained closed on Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene on Saturday morning show a home completely destroyed, with bricks strewn across the road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances had attended and two people had been rescued from the ruins of the home before their arrival.

The service left the scene at 6.39am on Saturday after handing control to Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman for gas distributor SGN said the body was brought in to assist emergency services and “ensure the immediate vicinity” was “made safe”, adding it was “too early to speculate” on the cause of the explosion.

“At around 10.45pm last night, we received a request to assist the emergency services following reports of a serious explosion in Baberton, Edinburgh,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our engineers worked with the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity in Baberton Mains Avenue was made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the man who has tragically died as well as those who have been injured.

“While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.”

Some locals reported hearing the explosion as far away as Gilmerton, a suburb miles from the blast site.

Neighbours said they felt their homes shaking, while another person posted that they had heard the blast from inside a cinema in nearby Wester Hailes.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe.

“Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”

Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh City Council, said: “This is incredibly sad news for the city and all of our thoughts are with those affected.

“We’re very grateful to the emergency services who responded so quickly and tirelessly last night, evacuating the scene and making the surrounding area safe. I know that council officers assisted into the early hours of this morning and continue to stand ready to support all agencies and the local community.”

