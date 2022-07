Emergency services were called to the scene near Fochabers at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man was recovered from the water but pronounced dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday 17 July to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.”