Man dies after being hit by car on busy Lothian road

The 40-year-old man was hit by a black Ford Fiesta on the A1 dual carriageway near Dunbar in East Lothian.

The incident happened about 1am on Sunday and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the driver of the car was uninjured, and had contacted them from the scene.

The crash occurred on the A1 near Dunbar in East Lothian. Picture: Michael Gillen

The road was closed for about five hours.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened to get in touch.