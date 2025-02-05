Man critical after collision with Ford Transit van on Scottish road
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in the Scottish Borders.
The collision involving a white Ford Transit van and the 38-year-old pedestrian happened on the A72 near Peebles at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended the scene near Wester Happrew, Lyne, and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
No-one else was injured in the collision.
The road was closed and reopened at around 9.20pm.
Constable John Money said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area, including before the crash, to get in touch.
“In particular, if you have dashcam that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with officers.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.