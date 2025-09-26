The man is set to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Dundee.

The alleged incident happened on September 19 | Getty Images

The alleged incident took place in the Pentland Avenue area of the city on September 19.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.