Dundee crime: Man, 36, charged over 'serious' sexual assault of 17-year-old girl

By Rachel Fergusson

Published 26th Sep 2025, 17:27 BST
The man is set to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Dundee.

The alleged incident happened on September 19 | Getty Images

The alleged incident took place in the Pentland Avenue area of the city on September 19.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and I would like to thank members of the public for their support during our enquiries.”

