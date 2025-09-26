Dundee crime: Man, 36, charged over 'serious' sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
The man is set to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Dundee.
The alleged incident took place in the Pentland Avenue area of the city on September 19.
The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.
Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “We know this incident has caused concern in the local community and I would like to thank members of the public for their support during our enquiries.”