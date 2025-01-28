Man assaulted and dragged from home in front of child by armed gang in 'abhorrent attack'

The attack happened in West Lothian

Police are hunting a gang of armed men who dragged a father from a home and launched an “abhorrent attack” on him in front of his child.

The 37-year-old victim was confronted by four men with weapons in a house in Cardross Avenue, Broxburn, in West Lothian on Monday evening.

They are believed to have assaulted the the man was assaulted in front of his child and partner and dragged from the house into the driveway.

The suspects fled in a white or silver van and drove off in the direction of Cardross Road.

Police described the attack as ‘abhorrent’. | JTana - stock.adobe.com

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley said: “The fact that the suspects knew the child was in the house but continued with this vicious attack is abhorrent and it is imperative that we trace those responsible.

