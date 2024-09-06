Man arrested over death of Edinburgh mother missing for almost a year

Khasha Smith was reported missing in January

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother who was last seen almost a year ago.

Khasha Smith, 35, was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on 10 October, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-three, from Calder, Edinburgh, was reported missing on 5 January by her family.

Police Scotland said a man aged 39 had been arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

Ms Smith’s body has not been found.

This comes after specialist officers began searching an area off Calder Road in Edinburgh on Wednesday as part of the inquiry.

JPI

Her family have been made aware of developments and are said to be “devastated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”