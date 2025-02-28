Man and woman seriously assaulted in Edinburgh

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:31 BST
"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A man and woman were taken to hospital after they were seriously assaulted in the Scottish capital.

At around 5.30pm on Thursday , police were called out to Stenhouse Drive, near Saughton, Edinburgh , where the pair were recovered by emergency service crews and taken to hospital via ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more here: Success of record-breaking Gaelic island thriller sparks £1.8m funding windfall

Inspector Alison Lawrie , of Police Scotland, said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

Anyone with information or concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2761 of Thursday, 27 February, 2025 .

Related topics:HospitalPolicePolice ScotlandEdinburghInvestigations
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice