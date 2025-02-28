Man and woman seriously assaulted in Edinburgh

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A man and woman were taken to hospital after they were seriously assaulted in the Scottish capital.

At around 5.30pm on Thursday , police were called out to Stenhouse Drive, near Saughton, Edinburgh , where the pair were recovered by emergency service crews and taken to hospital via ambulance.

Inspector Alison Lawrie , of Police Scotland, said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."