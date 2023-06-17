The man, 76, fell isle during a visit to Hirta with his wife on Friday.
The couple arrived by boat on Friday morning with the alarm raised shortly before noon, with National Trust for Scotland staff based on the island contacting Stornoway Coastguard for assistance.
The helicopter was dispatched, with crews reaching the island, which sits around 50 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, in approximately 30 minutes.
The man and his wife were then taken to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. The man’s condition is unknown.