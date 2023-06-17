All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Man, 76, rescued from St Kilda after suffering suspected stroke

A day tripper to the remote islands of St Kilda was rescued by helicopter after suffering from a suspected stroke.
By Alison Campsie
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

The man, 76, fell isle during a visit to Hirta with his wife on Friday.

The couple arrived by boat on Friday morning with the alarm raised shortly before noon, with National Trust for Scotland staff based on the island contacting Stornoway Coastguard for assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The helicopter was dispatched, with crews reaching the island, which sits around 50 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, in approximately 30 minutes.

Village Bay on Hirta, part of the St Kilda archipelago, where a man was rescued after falling ill on Friday. PIC: Gajtalbot /CC.Village Bay on Hirta, part of the St Kilda archipelago, where a man was rescued after falling ill on Friday. PIC: Gajtalbot /CC.
Village Bay on Hirta, part of the St Kilda archipelago, where a man was rescued after falling ill on Friday. PIC: Gajtalbot /CC.

The man and his wife were then taken to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. The man’s condition is unknown.