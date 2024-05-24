Former estate worker Brian Low’s body was found on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy in February

Police have arrested a 75-year-old man in connection with the death of a former estate worker in Perthshire.

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday February 17.

He had been out walking his black Labrador at the time.

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

During a post-mortem examination six days later, it was discovered Mr Low, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been shot.

A murder inquiry was launched and police have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people during the investigation, known as Operation Newlane.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed a 75-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death and he is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.