Man, 67, seriously injured after car crashes into house in Fife

The 67-year old was one of two people injured in the drama which happened shortly before 8:00pm on Woodside Way in Glenrothes last night. A car was pictured embedded in the property. The front of the building sustained significant damage.

The man from the house was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in a stable condition. A 67-year-old woman in the house was uninjured. An 18-year old female passenger in the car was also taken to hospital but later released. The driver was uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident sparked a response from the emergency services, and police remain at the scene.

The car ploughed into the house in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Jammer/FifeJFL)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.50 pm on Friday, a white Vauxhall Corsa crashed in to the living room of a house on Woodside Way Glenrothes. The 67-year-old male occupant of the house was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where medical staff describe his condition as stable. A 67-year-old woman from the house was uninjured.

“An 18-year-old female passenger of the car was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she was treated and has since been discharged. The 18-year-old male driver of the car was not injured. He has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.