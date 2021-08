The man died in the area of Catterline Bay near Stonehaven

Police officers were called to the incident at around 4.40pm on Saturday in the area of Catterline Bay near Stonehaven.

The force said in a statement that the 61-year-old died after a small fishing vessel capsized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other men on board the boat, a 67-year-old and a 58-year-old, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.