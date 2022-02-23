Man, 49, dies in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station

It is understood to have happened at the St Brycedale Road building on Tuesday.
No details have been given, but Police Scotland confirmed a 49-year old man had died - and his next of kin informed.
As with all deaths in custody, an independent review will now take place to establish the circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old male has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.
“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.
“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown-directed investigation into the circumstances and we will fully assist the PIRC with its enquiries.”