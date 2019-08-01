Major rescue operation launched at waterfall beauty spot

Have your say

A major rescue operation has been launched after two people were reported in the water at a popular beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls in Callander, central Scotland, on Thursday.

A search is underway for people who are believed to have fallen into the water.

Police Scotland said there is an ongoing incident in the area, which is popular with walkers, but gave no further details.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and air ambulance helicopter landed at nearby Callander Golf Course.

Crew members then made their way on foot to the falls.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at the Bracklinn Falls in Callander, Stirling, after being alerted to an ongoing incident at 11.30am.

The waterfalls are within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

"Operations Control have mobilised a number of resources to the scene."