Major lawsuit filed against Marriott hotel chain over data breach

A group of class-action law firms has filed the largest-to-date lawsuit related to hotel chain Marriott’s data breach.

It has been reported that Marriott International Inc. is being sued by 176 plaintiffs from all 50 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in federal court.

The world’s largest hotel chain confirmed late last year that hackers compiled stolen data from reservation systems used by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. for four years.

Marriott said last week around 383 million guests were affected.

The chain’s Starwood portfolio includes Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire as well as London’s Park Lane Sheraton Grand, Westbury Mayfair and Le Meridien Piccadilly.

The hacked database stored information including passport numbers, dates of births, names, addresses and phone numbers. Payment card numbers and expiration dates were also stored for some.

The plaintiffs assert Starwood and Marriott failed to identify the breach and notify those affected in a timely manner.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys say Marriott should have discovered the breach during its acquisition of Starwood in 2016.

The report didn’t include a response from Marriott.