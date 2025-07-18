Traffic Scotland said the road has now reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M8 has fully reopened after an earlier accident, although delays for drivers are still expected.

The road was restricted due to an accident | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Traffic Scotland said the M8 eastbound was restricted between J5-J4A, near Harthill, due to a road traffic incident.

It advised drivers to allow extra time for their journey.