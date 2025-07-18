M8 delays: Delays for drivers following accident on M8

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 18th Jul 2025, 07:56 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 08:21 BST
Traffic Scotland said the road has now reopened.

The M8 has fully reopened after an earlier accident, although delays for drivers are still expected.

The road was restricted due to an accidentplaceholder image
The road was restricted due to an accident | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Traffic Scotland said the M8 eastbound was restricted between J5-J4A, near Harthill, due to a road traffic incident.

It advised drivers to allow extra time for their journey.

While the road was now reopened, delays are still possible. You can check live traffic information on the Traffic Scotland website.

Related topics:TrafficHarthill
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice