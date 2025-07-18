M8 delays: Delays for drivers following accident on M8
Traffic Scotland said the road has now reopened.
The M8 has fully reopened after an earlier accident, although delays for drivers are still expected.
Earlier this morning, Traffic Scotland said the M8 eastbound was restricted between J5-J4A, near Harthill, due to a road traffic incident.
It advised drivers to allow extra time for their journey.
While the road was now reopened, delays are still possible. You can check live traffic information on the Traffic Scotland website.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.