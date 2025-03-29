M8 crash: Delays on major Scottish motorway as emergency services attend crash involving coach
Parts of the M8 have been closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the motorway near Bishopton at around 1pm to the one-vehicle crash.
Traffic Scotland has shared a picture showing that the vehicle in question is a coach, which is now blocking the road.
Junctions 29 and 30 are now closed eastbound.
The M898 slip onto the M8 is also closed.
Police warned drivers the area could be shut off "for some" time as the vehicle is recovered.
Officers said no one was injured during the incident.
