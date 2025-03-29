M8 crash: Delays on major Scottish motorway as emergency services attend crash involving coach

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 29th Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
Police warned drivers the area could be shut off "for some" time as the vehicle is recovered.

Traffic Scotland

Parts of the M8 have been closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Bishopton at around 1pm to the one-vehicle crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland has shared a picture showing that the vehicle in question is a coach, which is now blocking the road.

Junctions 29 and 30 are now closed eastbound.

Read more here: How a Scottish island music festival where trad and techno meet took on the world

The M898 slip onto the M8 is also closed.

Police warned drivers the area could be shut off "for some" time as the vehicle is recovered.

Officers said no one was injured during the incident.

Related topics:PoliceDriversEmergency services
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice