M74 crash: 15-year-old girl dead and two people in critical condition following collision with car and lorry

Police Scotland are now appealing for information following the incident, which occurred on the M74 near Annan on Wednesday (July 21).

According to police, around 4.45pm a red Ford Transit Tourneo minibus was travelling northbound at Junction 20 when the vehicle has collided with a white articulated lorry, before hitting the central reservation.

The minibus was carrying the driver and six passengers at the time of the crash.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash which occurred on the M74 near Annan on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle where she later died.

A 42-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough. Medical staff describe her condition as critical.

A 17-year-old boy was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

A six month old baby girl, a seven-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and the 45-year-old male driver of the minibus were all taken to the Cumberland Infirmary where they were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for approximately 12 hours, while police carried out their investigations, reopening around 4.40am on Thursday morning.

Traffic was diverted onto the B7076 for the duration of the closure.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar, from the Road Policing Unit based at Dumfries, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family involved in this devastating incident, and specialist officers are supporting them during this time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and it is important we speak to anyone who was on the road at the time, and may have witnessed what happened or observed the minibus beforehand.

“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the M74 on Wednesday afternoon to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2612 of Wednesday, 21 July, 2021.”

