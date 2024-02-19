Long service awards with a sustainable difference

To mark the long service, staff at the Halleaths sites were presented with 10 dedication trees each.

In 2022 the company re-launched its Long Service Programme, giving long serving staff 10 trees within managed woodland from The Woodland Trust, to tie in with Russell Roof Tiles’ sustainable values and goals and NetZero pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage.

From left, Phillip Hairstains, David Gibson, Edward Duncan Cossar and Colin Varrie

Russell Roof Tiles became one of the very few UK manufacturers to announce a Net Zero pledge by 2040, 10 years earlier than the Government’s agreed target.

Andrew Hayward, managing director of Russell Roof Tiles,said: “I’m hugely proud of the team here and it is great to be able to provide them with a gift that also helps us have a sustainable impact in the local community.”

A total of four employees received their long service award, including Quality Manager, Colin Varrie, who has worked at the company for 35 years. He said: “I’ve been at Russell Roof Tiles for over three decades now and I have been able to witness their dedication to sustainability grow throughout the years. This long service award reflects the company values, and I am happy to have received something that allows me to continue their legacy.”

Other recipients of long service awards included Lochmaben operatives, Philip Hairstains, Edward Duncan Cossar and David Gibson.