Long service awards with a sustainable difference
To mark the long service, staff at the Halleaths sites were presented with 10 dedication trees each.
In 2022 the company re-launched its Long Service Programme, giving long serving staff 10 trees within managed woodland from The Woodland Trust, to tie in with Russell Roof Tiles’ sustainable values and goals and NetZero pledge.
The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage.
Russell Roof Tiles became one of the very few UK manufacturers to announce a Net Zero pledge by 2040, 10 years earlier than the Government’s agreed target.
Andrew Hayward, managing director of Russell Roof Tiles,said: “I’m hugely proud of the team here and it is great to be able to provide them with a gift that also helps us have a sustainable impact in the local community.”
A total of four employees received their long service award, including Quality Manager, Colin Varrie, who has worked at the company for 35 years. He said: “I’ve been at Russell Roof Tiles for over three decades now and I have been able to witness their dedication to sustainability grow throughout the years. This long service award reflects the company values, and I am happy to have received something that allows me to continue their legacy.”
Other recipients of long service awards included Lochmaben operatives, Philip Hairstains, Edward Duncan Cossar and David Gibson.
Russell Roof Tiles produces thousands of tiles every week that are used on roofing across the UK, for all the UK’s premier housebuilders and developers.