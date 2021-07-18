Loch Mullardoch rescue: Two saved after fall on Highlands hill

The incident happened last night on Carn Nan Gobhar near Loch Mullardoch, with one person injured.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team were alerted, and the coastguard were also called in to support the search effort.

However, the weather conditions meant the chopper ran into trouble during the search and had to return.

One casualty was driven to the dam where an ambulance was waiting.

The injured party was taken off the hillside in a stretcher, while the other person was able to walk down.

Posting on Social media, the mountain rescue team said: “Fully team callout last night for two casualties who’d taken a tumble while descending Carn Nan Gobhar above the north shores of Loch Mullardoch.

“Team had requested air support from HMCG helo which came on scene but due to very high winds and low cloud could not carry out any tasking for the team.

“So it ended up with one casualty being walked down the hill and then taken to a waiting SAS ambulance at the Dam, checked over and allowed to continue home.

“The more injured casualty was assessed by our EMTs, packaged accordingly and placed into a stretcher and carried down off the hill to a waiting vehicle near the lochside and driven to the SAS ambulance at the Dam.

“18 members turned out in what ended up being a slightly longer night than had been hoped.

“Thanks to all who turned out. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

