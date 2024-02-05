LIVINGSTON WOMAN SUPPORTS PLIGHT OF THE ‘INVISIBLE DOGS OF SPAIN’

Amy Johnston (27), who lives in Livingston, adopted galgo Levi from Scottish-based charity Podencos in Need. He had been found abandoned, wandering the streets of Granada, Spain, and fending for himself, in poor condition and underweight.

On 3 February, two-hundred people and 100 Spanish rescue dogs will march from the Embassy of Spain to Trafalgar Square in London, demanding an end to hunting with dogs in Spain. While unable to attend the march in London in person, Amy and Levi will be there in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The podenco and galgo breeds of Spain are not recognised as pets by the country’s animal welfare laws as they are merely regarded as ‘hunting tools’, which has earned these dogs the moniker of ‘the invisible dogs of Spain’.

This means they have no protection from severe cruelty at the hands of their owners and are often subject to extreme atrocities in their short lives.

Every February, when the hunting season in Spain ends, Spanish animal rights group Plataforma NAC (www.plataformanac.org) calls for peaceful demonstrations across Europe, demanding an end to hunting in Spain and in particular hunting with dogs.

Many European countries and cities show their support in calling for better treatment for these dogs, many of which have incredible tales of atrocities and neglect. The events all take place annually, on the same weekend. This year, for the first time, the UK will join the protests.

The aim of the march is to raise awareness and draw attention to the plight of the Spanish hunting dogs, calling for them to be included in Spain’s animal welfare laws.

· It is estimated that 60,000-80,000 podencos and galgos are killed or abandoned in Spain each year. Many believe that figure to be closer to 100,000

· Many of these are young dogs and some will be pregnant or have puppies

· Spain is the only country in the European Union where hunting with these two breeds is still allowed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Many are treated with extreme cruelty during their lifetime and the ways of killing unwanted dogs are especially cruel, designed often to extend their suffering

· Illegal breeders and hunters keep entire packs in bunkers, dens, caves and facilities that are difficult to access and meet very little of their needs, which turns them into invisible breeds, excluded from any statistical consideration

· This clandestine activity is possible because society, especially in rural areas, regards these sighthounds as merely hunting tools

Despite both breeds not being recognised as pets in their native country, podencos and galgos are highly intelligent, easily trainable, very affectionate and bond closely with their families.

Gemma Eley of Free Spanish Hounds, organisers of the UK march, said: “Our mission is to act against animal abuse, denounce it and spread the word. We aim to make a difference and be the voice of the invisible dogs of Spain.”

Amy said: “We’ll never know exactly what the first three years of Levi’s life looked like, but he has the prey drive to suggest he definitely was used for hunting.

“With Podencos in Need, he finally learnt how to be a pet and enjoy the home comforts. Now he’s a huge cuddle bug, with no fears of humans.”

To foster a Spanish hunting dog, adopt, sponsor or donate, please contact the below UK-based charities:

Hope for Podencos: https://www.hopeforpodencos.com/