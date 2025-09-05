Lisbon funicular crash: Three British nationals among 16 who died in Lisbon funicular crash
Three British nationals are among the 16 who died after the Gloria funicular in Lisbon derailed and crashed, authorities have said.
The Elevador da Gloria came off its rails and smashed into a building on Wednesday evening.
The nationalities of 11 of the people who died have been released by the authorities.
They are: five people from Portugal, including four workers at a charity based near the funicular, two Koreans, one person from Switzerland, and three from Great Britain.
Brakeman Andrew Marques is the only person killed to have been identified so far.
All but one of the victims was declared dead at the scene, with the other dying of their injuries in hospital.
The electric streetcar, also known as a funicular, is harnessed by steel cables and can carry more than 40 people.
Of the 21 people who were injured, five remained in a serious condition on Thursday.
Among the injured are 12 women, seven men, and a three-year-old child, according to Portugal's Civil Protection Authority.
Three who suffered injuries are from Portugal, two from Germany, one from Spain, one from Korea, one from Cape Verde, one from Canada, one from Italy, one from France, one from Switzerland, and one from Morocco.
According to CNN Portugal, the two from Germany were a three-year-old child and his mother, who were both pulled from the wreckage.
Sir Keir Starmer: ‘We stand united with Portugal’
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply saddened" to hear of the British nationals who have died.
"His thoughts are with families and those affected," they said.
"We stand united with Portugal during this time."
During a news conference on Thursday, Carris’ chief executive Pedro de Brito Bogas said the streetcar, which has been in service since 1914, underwent a scheduled full maintenance programme last year and also underwent 30-minute visual inspections every day.
He added the streetcar was last inspected nine hours before the derailment but he did not detail the visual inspection nor specify when questioned whether all the cables were tested.
The mayor said he would also ask for an investigation from an outside independent body, but did not elaborate.
Felicity Ferriter, a 70-year-old British tourist, had just arrived with her husband at a hotel near the crash site and was unpacking her suitcase when she heard “a horrendous crash”.
“We heard it, we heard the bang,” she told The Associated Press outside her hotel.
The couple had seen the streetcar when they arrived and intended to ride on it the next day.
“It was to be one of the highlights of our holiday,” she said, adding: “It could have been us.”
