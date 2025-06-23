Liam Byrne: Scottish man who starred in BBC documentary The Boy Who Can Fly dies during jump in Swiss Alps

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:28 BST
A Scottish wingsuit flyer has died during a jump in Switzerland

Scottish wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne has died during a jump in the Swiss Alps, according to the BBC.

British champion Byrne suffered fatal injuries on the Gitschen mountain on Saturday after taking off from 7,874ft (2,400m).

The 24-year-old, from Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, featured in the BBC documentary The Boy Who Can Fly, which screened last year.

Mr Byrne learned to skydive when he was 16 and went on to become Britain’s youngest wingsuit flyer on his 17th birthday. The sport is a type of skydiving that involves wearing a special suit with webbing to allow mid-air lift.

Scottish wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne has died during a jump in the Swiss Alps.placeholder image
Scottish wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne has died during a jump in the Swiss Alps. | The Byrne family

His father, Mike Byrne, confirmed to BBC Scotland News that his son had died.

"We would like to remember Liam not just for the way he left this world, but for how he lived in it," a family statement said.

"Liam was fearless, not necessarily because he wasn't afraid, but because he refused to let fear hold him back. He chased life in a way that most of us only dream of and he soared.

"Skydiving and base jumping was more than just a thrill for Liam - it was freedom. It was where he felt most alive."

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was supporting the family of a British man who had died in Switzerland.

