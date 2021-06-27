Leven boy, 15, found 'safe and well' after disappearing from home

Officers had appealed for help to trace Stuart Jarvis after he disappeared from his home in Poppy Grove around 8.30am on Friday.
The force this morning confirmed the teenager had been traced “safe and well”.
Leven teenager Stuart Jarvis has been found safe and well after going missing on Friday, police have confirmed. Contributed.
A Facebook post published by Fife Police Division read: “Police can confirm 15-year-old Stuart Jarvis, missing from Leven since Friday, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”
