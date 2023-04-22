All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
4 minutes ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
2 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
3 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy

Kushi's fire: Fife restaurant 'severely damaged' in devastating blaze

The devastated owner of a Fife restaurant severely damaged in a devastating blaze has paid tribute to the fire crews who raced to the scene.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Apr 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

The blaze broke out above Kushi’s in Canmore Street, Dunfermline around 6:00pm on Friday. Four appliances were sent to the scene. They included high reach appliances as crews battle to bring the flames under control.

Roads around the restaurant in the centre of the city remain closed as investigations continue to assess the extent of the damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Riaz Mohammed, restaurant owner, confirmed the fire had caused “severe damage” to the building in the city centre.

The fire scene in DunfermlineThe fire scene in Dunfermline
The fire scene in Dunfermline

On the business’ Facebook page, he wrote: “We are incredibly thankful that no one was hurt but both the restaurant and the building itself have been severely damaged. Our sincerest thanks go out to the fire crews and emergency service personnel who bravely extinguished the fire and ensured everyone's safety during the incident.

We are humbled by the number of messages that we have received this morning from Dunfermline businesses, groups and individuals offering us help and support. We are so grateful to be part of a community that doesn't hesitate to come to the aid of others in times of need. You are amazing and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The restaurant is closed until further notice as the extent of the damage is assessed.

Mr Mohammed added: “We are already assessing the damage and working out the best way to move forward. In true Khushi's spirit we remain positive and we will do everything we can to be back serving our community in the shortest time frame possible.

Fire crews were alerted at 5.57pm on Friday. Four appliances raced to the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier.

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineFacebook