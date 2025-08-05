Kirkintilloch crash: Elderly man, 92, hospitalised after being hit by Honda Jazz in car park
A 92-year-old man has been taken to hospital on Monday after being hit by a car in a car park.
Police received a report of a crash Honda Jazz and a pedestrian in a car park on Shamrock Street, Kirkintilloch, at around 2.10pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended and the 92-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. There were other injuries recorded.
A section of the car park was closed for almost three hours and re-opened around 5.50pm.
Police are now appealing for information from witnesses, and any dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.
Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.
“I would ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1950 of August 4.
