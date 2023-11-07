King’s Speech live: All the announcements as King Charles makes first King’s Speech

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his feelings known about the King's Speech, and in news that will shock you, he doesn't think it's going to be good.

Sir Keir said: "The Tories can’t fix the country because they’ve already failed. With a legacy of stagnant growth, sky-rocketing mortgages, soaring prices and crumbling schools and hospitals, Rishi Sunak admits the country needs to change; but this government cannot deliver it.