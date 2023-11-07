All Sections
King’s Speech live: All the announcements as King Charles makes first King’s Speech

King Charles is set to announce all the legislation ministers intend to pass in the coming year at the State Opening of Parliament. 

By Alexander Brown
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
King Charles III making the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords in May 2022. King Charles III making the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords in May 2022.
The State Opening begins at 9:30am, and the speech itself will start around 11:30 am. 

11:08 GMTUpdated 11:14 GMT

Come on Arlene!

One of the many, many, many rules about the King's Speech, or just being in the Commons in general, is you're not allowed to take pictures inside the chamber.

Anyway, here is a selfie from the event with former DUP leader and current peer Arlene Foster.

11:02 GMT

Keiry me

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his feelings known about the King's Speech, and in news that will shock you, he doesn't think it's going to be good.

Sir Keir said: "The Tories can’t fix the country because they’ve already failed. With a legacy of stagnant growth, sky-rocketing mortgages, soaring prices and crumbling schools and hospitals, Rishi Sunak admits the country needs to change; but this government cannot deliver it.

"The choice facing the country is between a changed Labour party, hungry to change the country through an exciting programme of long-term reform, and a Tory party with only gimmicks, division, and more of the same".

10:50 GMT

Chalk and cheese

One thing that won't be in the King's Speech is Suella Braverman's proposals to make charities giving tents to homeless people a civil offence.

The Home Secretary had claimed rough sleeping was a "lifestyle choice", but this morning the Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said he would take a "different approach".

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk refused to support the Home Secretary's comments.Justice Secretary Alex Chalk refused to support the Home Secretary's comments.
09:56 GMTUpdated 10:51 GMT

Morning briefing

Always wanted to know what the King’s Speech is but been afraid to ask? My wonderful colleague Rachel Amery has you covered with this incredibly useful explainer. https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/kings-speech-when-is-the-kings-speech-why-is-the-kings-speech-important-and-what-can-we-expect-from-it-4400068

09:54 GMTUpdated 10:50 GMT

Happy King's Speech Day

Good morning and happy King’s Speech day! We’ll be updating you on all the latest as Westminster prepares to hear from King Charles, albeit with words the UK Government has written for him.

King Charles III delivering the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords in May 2022.King Charles III delivering the Queen's Speech in the House of Lords in May 2022.
