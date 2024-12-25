King leads family on Christmas Day as super fans sleep outside church
A large crowd gathered at Sandringham to see the King and the Royal Family make their way to church for their traditional Christmas morning service.
The King walked alongside Queen Camilla with the Prince and Princess of Wales also in attendance.
The first people in a queue of well-wishers waiting by St. Mary Magdalene Church arrived on Tuesday and camped out overnight.
Retired chef John Loughrey, 69, from Wandsworth, south London, said he and Sky London travelled by train to King’s Lynn then took a bus, arriving at Sandringham in Norfolk at 7.30pm on December 24.
Mr Loughrey said: “We had sleeping bags with us and a heat pad.It was a bit damp last night.“
Mr London, 64, from Paddington, London, said: “We came here for Catherine. She’s been an inspiration the last year what she’s been through.“We want to support her and her family.”
“If you’re a royalist and you love the royals you do anything.”
They both brought flowers that they hoped to give to the Princess of Wales.
