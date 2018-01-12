Kezia Dugdale received £70,000 fee for I’m a Celeb appearance

Kezia Dugdale received a £70,000 fee for her short stint on “I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here”, it has emerged.

The amount she made from her appearance on the reality show that saw her attempt to drink a blended mixture of bull penis, pig anus and ostrich anus has been disclosed in her Holyrood register of interests.

The former Labour leader registered a total remuneration of between £80,001 and £85,000 – a sum which included the £70,000 fee plus expenses such as flights and hotels and a daily payment while not in the camp in the Australian jungle.

The cash was paid by ITV Studios Limited (a television production company of The London Television Centre, Upper Ground, London, SE1 9LT).

Ms Dugdale released a statement after the cash was entered in her register of interests saying income tax had been paid on the earnings in both the UK and Australia leaving her with £45,000.

She also said she had donated a portion of her fee to charity.

A total of £5,100 has been donated to three charities selected by her parliamentary staff who ran her office while she was in Australia.

The charities selected are: Who Cares? Scotland; Glasgow Women’s Aid; and the Archie Foundation.

Prior to appearing on the show, Ms Dugdale donated her £2,500 parliamentary salary for her time in Australia to the Rock Trust, an Edinburgh-based charity supporting young people at risk of homelessness.

Several months before she took the controversial decision to appear on the show, Ms Dugdale had removed a pledge that she will donate “any and all” money earned from outside interests to charity.

Before June last year Ms Dugdale’s register of interests showed she was giving the fee she receives for writing a newspaper column to MND Scotland, a charity battling Motor Neuron Disease - as well as other earnings outside her Holyrood work.



Her register stated: “Any and all external earnings will be likewise donated directly to MND Scotland as a matter of principle.”

In June, the remark to hand over all additional earnings was withdrawn.

Ms Dugdale’s statement said she had raised nearly £30,000 for charity since 2015.

She said: “I’m pleased that a number of charities which do amazing work across Scotland will benefit financially from this. I’m delighted to be back in the Parliament serving my constituents across the Lothians. I held more than 30 surgeries across the region in 2017 and I will continue to be an open and accessible MSP throughout 2018 and beyond. I also look forward to developing a number of campaigns around the Year of Young People in 2018.”

Ms Dugdale was involved in the programme between November 19 and December 13 last year. The politician spent just 12 days in the jungle and was the second celebrity to lose the public vote.

The Scottish Conservatives criticised Ms Dugdale for not giving more to charity.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Kezia Dugdale repeatedly suggested she would give a sizeable portion of her £80,000 fee to charity – but this is a drop in the ocean.

“In any other job, an employee going AWOL for the sake of pocketing tens of thousands of pounds would result in immediate dismissal.

“This announcement is another humiliating reminder for Labour of what was a shameful episode.”