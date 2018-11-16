Kenny Dalglish: Scottish football legend ‘humbled’ by knighthood

Scots football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish said he was “humbled” to receive a knighthood for an outstanding football career and supporting the Liverpool FC’s fans in their darkest hour.

Known as King Kenny on Merseyside, the former player and manager said it was his duty to “turn supporter” and help Liverpool families in the aftermath of the Hillsborough football tragedy in 1989.

Sir Kenny was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony for services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool.

The 67-year-old made over three hundred appearances for both Celtic and Liverpool and earned over one hundred caps for the Scotland national team.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sir Kenny said about the Hillsborough families: “They were fantastically supportive of the football club and at that instance it was important for us to turn supporter.

“They needed a bit of help, we wanted to help them, and I’m sure they would have done the same for us - I think that’s what life is all about.”

Sir Kenny was the Scottish international striker who became a star of English football when he filled the gap left by the departing Liverpool hero Kevin Keegan at Anfield after a trophy-laden spell at Celtic.

He went on to become a Kop legend, winning three European Cups and six league titles with the club.

As a manager he performed the rare feat of winning top-flight league championship titles with two different clubs, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking about becoming a Sir, he said: “You feel humble. When you start off in your life, what do you want? You just want to play football.

“And when you play football, what do you want to do? You want to try and be successful, be a professional footballer, try and win something.”