Kate and William ‘thrilled’ as Pippa Middleton gives birth to a baby boy

Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby boy just a few days after attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister gave birth on Monday afternoon to a baby weighing 8lb and 9oz, with mother and baby said to be “doing well”.

Pippa and husband James Matthews were seen arriving at the private maternity wing of St Mary’s hospital in London on Monday – the same unit where Kate gave birth to her three children.

First to publicly congratulate them were Kate and William.

Kensington Palace said in a short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James.”

Pippa had been keeping her fans up to date about her pregnancy progress through her fitness column for Waitrose.

She recently wrote: “As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward.

“As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up.”

She surprised some commentators by her appearance on Friday at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Windsor Castle wedding.

But despite her large baby bump she looked at ease when she joined the other guests, who included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Robbie Williams and Hollywood star Demi Moore.

Pippa had announced her pregnancy in June.

She previously said she had passed through the first trimester without experiencing the severe morning sickness her older sister Kate has battled across three pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” she wrote earlier this year.

“That meant I was able to carry as normal and continue my sports.”

Pippa and her husband James were married in May last year in a ceremony attended by royals and celebrities.

