Kaden Laird: 'Increasing concerns' for missing 12-year-old from Aberdeen

Family and police are growing increasingly concerned for a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Aberdeen.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:37 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 3:26 pm
Kaden Laird, aged 12, was last seen at 11pm on Thursday, July 1, in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen City (Photo: Police Scotland).
Kaden Laird, 12, was last seen at 11pm on Thursday, July 1, in the Cornhill area of the city.

He is described to be 4 foot 5 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black joggers, and black trainers with red writing.

Police have launched an appeal to the public to try and find the missing 12-year-old.

Sergeant Mark Cobban, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Kaden is only 12 years old and his family are understandably very concerned about him and it is vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Kaden, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0070 of Friday, 2 July, 2021.”

