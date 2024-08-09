Owner of Cafe 52 in Aberdeen has fought the destruction of the outdoor eating space which first opened more than 20 years ago.

An outdoor eating terrace which first opened up cafe culture in Aberdeen more than 20 years ago is being torn down on the orders of council officials.

Steve Bothwell, owner of Cafe 52 in The Green, has been fighting Aberdeen City Council since February to keep the terrace and neighbouring shepherd’s hut which he said had “brought so much happiness to so many people”.

Aberdeen City Council said it needs the structures cleared to make way for construction vehicles for the nearby £75m Aberdeen Market development.

Inside the pavilion at Cafe 52, Aberdeen. | Contributed

His campaign to keep this part of his business has raised thousands of pounds in donations from supporters and customers with the case ending up in the Court of Session last month.

The court did not go in his favour with Mr Bothwell now tasked in taking down the structures by Monday, August 19 at 4pm.

This is despite Mr Bothwell getting permanent planning permission for the structures from the Scottish Government’s planning reporter last December.

He said the impact of the ACC order had been “heartbreaking”.

The outdoor seating area at Cafe 52 which will now be removed. | Contributed

He said: “The terrace was different for Aberdeen. Locals and tourists made a B-Line for Café 52 because they knew they’d be looked after in an environment that wasn’t driven by masses of profit but guided by a simple balance of how relaxed and happy people felt.” The terrace, which was given planning approval in 2009, was enhanced during the pandemic with glazed windows and heating. Mr Bothwell said the enhanced terrace had allowed people to socialise safely and comfortably.

He said: “That was the most important thing for me – seeing the joy.

“This is what I want to save. When word got round about what ACC wanted to do, it was heartbreaking to see their smiles disappear.

“Café 52 has been a life-line for so many people who had become scared, lonely and disoriented. To destroy a facility that provides so much to so many people is an act of evil.”

Since being given permanent planning permission from the Scottish Government in December, the council has claimed Mr Bothwell has no permission from the roads department for the structures and no pavement dining permit.

Mr Bothwell said the roads department had always supported his planning applications and that a pavement permit was not required as part of the original planning approval in 2009.

Aberdeen City Council had no comment to make when contacted by The Scotsman.

The council earlier offered to store the dismantled structure with a view to it being rebuilt once construction of Aberdeen Market had completed. Letters from ACC suggest the local authority wanted to work with Mr Bothwell on finding a solution, but he said this was not the case.

“On 29th Feb I was given two choices; I knock the whole lot down or ACC do it and bill me for it. That’s not a choice. They did however invite me round the table to offer support - but only after he building was demolished.”

Mr Bothwell disputed claims that his terrace would obstruct construction traffic and that he could make more room for vehicles to pass within legal safety limits.

He claimed ACC had “acted abysmally”.

Mr Bothwell said: “There was no prior engagement. The planners have supported me for a very long time and praised how the terrace, the shepherds hut and the pavilion has enhanced the Green over the years.

“There’s been a wall of silence from councillors and council staff. When I started seeking legal assistance there was a tangible awkwardness, a ‘don’t get me involved feeling’.