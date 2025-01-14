JK Rowling criticises 'literary crowd' for reaction to latest Neil Gaiman sexual assault claims

JK Rowling criticised ‘the literary crowd’

JK Rowling has hit out at fans of author Neil Gaiman in the wake of fresh sexual assault accusations against him, saying they have remained “strangely muted”, despite having “a hell of a lot to say” about Harvey Weinstein at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The Edinburgh-based author said the “literary crowd” were refusing to speak out in support of women who claim to be victims of Mr Gaiman, but had been vocal in their opinions of film producer Mr Weinstein, even before his convictions.

Mr Gaiman, who has a holiday home on Skye and was accused in May 2020 of breaking lockdown rules when he travelled to Scotland from New Zealand, has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked as a nanny for his family.

Scarlett Pavlovich is believed to have filed a police report in New Zealand accusing Mr Gaiman of sexual assault in January 2023, according to a report on US news website Vulture, which published details of the allegations.

Last year, five women accused Gaiman of sexual assault and abuse and were interviewed on the Tortoise Media podcast. The author and his representatives have denied the claims.

Ms Rowling said: “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories.”

Last year’s allegations led to the suspension of production of series three of Good Omens, as well as a Disney feature adaptation of Mr Gaiman's 2008 work The Graveyard Book.