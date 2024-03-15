It’s the yeast we could do - mobile phone network giffgaff to offer FREE pizza

With millions of Brits facing mid-contract price hikes on their phone bills this April, giffgaff – one of the few networks that won’t be raising its prices mid-contract – is attempting to soften the impact of soaring phone bills by footing the price of the nation’s favourite takeaway instead, giving people one less thing to pay for, by offering free pizzas across the UK via Deliveroo on the 15th March.

According to recent research from giffgaff, we’re a nation of takeaway lovers, with a fifth (19%) of people ordering one at least once a week. They’re also the nation’s favourite little pick-me-up, with 41% citing them as their go-to way to treat themselves, above dining out (25%), buying new clothes (29%) or beauty treatments (16%).

So with pizza revealed as the nation’s top takeaway choice and mobile phone bills set to go up by nearly £30 each year giffgaff has launched its ‘It’s the yeast we could do’ campaign on 15th March, giving away 1,000 pizzas across the UK via Deliveroo to bring some joy to those who might be affected by the price hikes in April.

According to the network’s data, pizza is the nation’s top takeaway choice - over half (54%) cite it as their go to; this is closely followed by Chinese (51%), while fish and chips (38%) and Indian (38%) are the joint third favourite.

On 15th March, foodies across the UK can claim a voucher to cover the cost of their next takeaway pizza by visiting @giffgaffmobile on Instagram. They will have the chance of getting their hands on one of the 1,000 codes, each worth £17.65, which will be valid from 15th March until the end of April.

The mouth-watering vouchers will be available nationwide, so those keen to snap up a FREE takeaway need to be quick to beat the top pizza-loving cities, including Leeds (63%), Newcastle (57%), Edinburgh (55%), Norwich (55%), Southampton (52%), Belfast (49%), Sheffield (47%), London (45%), Birmingham (44%) and Nottingham (44%).

Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff, says: “As the network committed to no mid-contract price rises, we wanted to bring some much-needed joy to those impacted by mobile price rises coming in April.

“While we can’t prevent the price rises brought in by other networks in the industry, we decided we could treat the nation in a different way - with their favourite takeaway instead. Our research shows that takeaways are the nation’s favourite way to treat themselves, so it was an obvious way for us to bring a smile to the nation.”