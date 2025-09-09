Israel strikes in Qatar: What we know so far as Israel carries out attack on senior Hamas leaders
Explosions have been heard and smoke has been seen rising above the Qatari capital Doha after Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leadership.
The strike was carried out on Tuesday and appeared to be the first known Israeli military strike against the militant group in the Gulf nation.
A senior Israeli official told CNN among those targeted was Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya.
“We are awaiting the results of the strike,” the official said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack, marking the second time the nation has been directly attacked since Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
It was not immediately clear how the attack was carried out, but an Israeli military spokesman has referred to Israel’s air force carrying out the strike.
Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha.
‘Violation of all international laws and norms’
Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.
Meanwhile, senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said the United Arab Emirates “stands wholeheartedly with our sisterly state of Qatar” and condemns “the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted it.”
“The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible,” Gargash said.
He stressed that his country is in “full solidarity with [Qatar] in confronting this aggression”.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The Metro are reporting that several Israeli media outlets are saying the attack was coordinated – in advance – with the US, and Donald Trump gave ‘the green light’ personally.
Yet, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has released a statement, stressing that it was a ‘wholly independent Israeli operation.’
He said: “Israel initiated it, conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new US proposal.
A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document”, but the militant group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.
The proposal, presented by Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials familiar with the talks, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.