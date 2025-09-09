A senior Israeli official has claimed among those targeted was Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explosions have been heard and smoke has been seen rising above the Qatari capital Doha after Israel carried out an attack targeting Hamas leadership.

The strike was carried out on Tuesday and appeared to be the first known Israeli military strike against the militant group in the Gulf nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A senior Israeli official told CNN among those targeted was Hamas’ chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya.

“We are awaiting the results of the strike,” the official said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the attack, marking the second time the nation has been directly attacked since Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

It was not immediately clear how the attack was carried out, but an Israeli military spokesman has referred to Israel’s air force carrying out the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha.

‘Violation of all international laws and norms’

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.

Meanwhile, senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said the United Arab Emirates “stands wholeheartedly with our sisterly state of Qatar” and condemns “the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted it.”

“The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible,” Gargash said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stressed that his country is in “full solidarity with [Qatar] in confronting this aggression”.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Anadolu via Getty Images

The Metro are reporting that several Israeli media outlets are saying the attack was coordinated – in advance – with the US, and Donald Trump gave ‘the green light’ personally.

Yet, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has released a statement, stressing that it was a ‘wholly independent Israeli operation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Israel initiated it, conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new US proposal.

A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document”, but the militant group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.