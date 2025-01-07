Island children forced to cut schooling to three days a week due to ferry disruption

Some pupils on Iona have been unable to get to school

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disruption to a lifeline ferry service to one of Scotland’s islands has hit the schooling of local children, MSPs have heard.

Some secondary school pupils on Iona, off the coast of the Isle of Mull, attend Oban High School on the mainland and have to use the ferry on their commute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, in recent weeks, an aid to navigation (Aton) – a signal used to help guide ships into ports at night – has been broken, with ferry operator CalMac cancelling services outside of daylight hours as a result of safety concerns.

As such, the changes have meant pupils heading to the mainland for school can only do so three days a week and some inhabitants on the island going to the mainland for medical appointments or other reasons have had to stay overnight.

The harbour at Oban with a ferry waiting to depart. Picture: Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Scottish Tory transport spokeswoman, Sue Webber, raised the issue at the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday during an evidence session with bosses from the Government-owned ferry procurement and port management agency Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

“This is having a massive impact and I gather that this Aton should be inspected every six months, but I have seen the pictures of what it looked like in September and there’s no way anybody got to the top of that to do that inspection,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am perplexed as to why we’re sitting in a position where we’re waiting on another suitable work boat to deploy the new buoy.

“To me the timelines and small things are absolutely catastrophic for that community.”

Responding to Ms Webber’s questioning, CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said: “None of us at CMAL or CalMac come to work every day to mess up an island community.

“It is true that particular aid to navigation has failed.

“We recognised it when it failed, we ordered the bits of kit that were needed to replace it … contracts or orders were placed throughout the world to basically consolidate all the pre-requisite parts and today I’m hoping that they are in Oban.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CMAL contractor, Mr Hobbs said, will conduct the required assembly and “look at the windows to get out there and do what’s needed”.

“We’re not sitting on our hands doing nothing,” he added.

Such equipment is “not something we keep on the shelf”, he said.

But CalMac announced on Tuesday the disruption would continue until at least January 14.

A statement on the operator’s website said they hoped to install the signal “in the coming weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to an ongoing Aid to Navigation (Aton) defect in the vicinity of the berth at Bullhole, services are reduced to daylight operations only,” the statement said.

” A replacement Aton is en route to the area and, owing to workboat availability and suitable weather window, installation is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

“Once confirmed, timescales will be communicated.

Efforts continue to install a replacement light and should this be successful services will be reviewed immediately.

The further amendment will be in operation up to an including Tuesday 14 January, A further update will be provided on Monday 13 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the Aton was “category two” and as such was “not compulsory”, hinting that CalMac could run the service without the signal.

The inspection records will be released under freedom of information legislation, Mr Hobbs said, adding that he was confident the signal “has been inspected”.

A spokesman for CalMac said: “The safety of the vessel, crew and passengers is our number one priority.

“Given the aid to navigation is used by the crew for situational awareness whilst the vessel negotiates a narrow channel to access the overnight berth, the loss of this light increases risk to an unacceptable level. It is therefore safe and sensible to only sail in daylight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A temporary fix was put in place for the aid to navigation on Boxing Day but unfortunately this has not fully mitigated the risk during the hours of darkness.