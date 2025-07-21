Investing in the future workforce reaps rich dividends

Apprenticeships are shaping the next generation of technical talent in Scotland, with OCS in the vanguard, writes Daniel Dickson

Apprenticeships have long been a trusted pathway into skilled, lasting careers across Scotland. From Inverness to the Borders, technical trades remain the backbone of local economies and communities, offering genuine opportunities to enter the workforce.

That’s why our recent rebrand, uniting FES FM and FES Support Services under the OCS name, feels particularly meaningful in Scotland. It presents a real chance to strengthen and broaden apprenticeship opportunities across the country.

Since the integration, we’ve committed to investing heavily in early careers. We currently have 50 apprentices training in hard services across Scotland, with plans to recruit over 20 more in 2025 across electrical, building services and plumbing disciplines.

The team at OCS's Stirling HQ (Picture: Mark Ferguson)

This renewed focus is about nurturing local talent and building a workforce that truly reflects the communities we serve, firmly rooted in OCS’s core values of Trust, Respect, Unity and Empowerment.

Learning that leads somewhere

At OCS, apprenticeships are central to how we grow and how we offer people a solid foothold in their careers. Since July 2024, we’ve invested over £1.17 million into apprenticeship development across the UK and Ireland. Nearly 600 colleagues are currently training, including 50 in Scotland, gaining skills in electrical work, building services and plumbing.

These roles offer genuine progression, with many apprentices going on to leadership positions. This is the result of a conscious decision to invest early, provide strong support, and build technical expertise our customers can rely on for years to come.

Our ‘TRUE’ values, Trust, Respect, Unity and Empowerment, come to life through this work. Apprentices are given meaningful responsibilities from the start, their development closely supported. They’re encouraged to ask questions, explore different paths, and imagine their futures here. We’re not interested in short-term labour; we want to help shape long-term careers.

Local roots with lasting impact

Next year, we’ll welcome more than 20 new technical apprentices across Scotland, many of whom will begin careers that span decades. Around half of our hard services managers started as apprentices and to us, and to us, that’s a clear mark of the success of our programmes.

Attracting young people to technical services means being visible, engaged and proactive. Our teams in Scotland regularly attend local careers nights, providing an overview of working at OCS and discussing career aspirations. We also collaborate with colleges by attending pre-apprenticeship and ITB intro courses to connect with local young people passionate about the industry.

This local approach is crucial to creating opportunities rooted in, and relevant to, the communities we serve. We do so through engaging with underrepresented groups including veterans and returners, and back employability initiatives led by councils and charities. OCS also works closely with organisations such as Street League, which supports people facing barriers to employment, helping them take their first steps into work.

These are practical steps, not just box-ticking exercises, through which we embed social value in our growth. And this commitment extends well beyond recruitment. Having recently signed a new lease on our Stirling office, we’re also planning a full refurbishment - a clear demonstration of our long-term investment in both the region and the people who drive our services here.

A culture built on respect and a strong foundation for growth

Since acquiring the FES businesses, I’ve met many of our employees across Scotland, including those who have joined us through the integration. Their capability, energy and drive have been outstanding. More broadly, I’ve met apprentices across the UK whose professionalism and pride reflect the strong culture we’re building here in Scotland.

As we continue to grow our apprenticeship programme in Scotland and invest in early careers, these values remain at the heart of how we develop the next generation of technical talent and create lasting opportunities. I’m proud of the future we’re shaping here: one that’s skilled, grounded and proudly Scottish.